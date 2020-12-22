Washington [US], December 22 (ANI): Hollywood star Blake Lively recently posted an unfiltered Instagram photo that poked fun at her messy 'do.

As reported by Page Six, while the selfie showed off the 'Green Lantern' star's fresh-faced beauty, it was hard to miss the sizable knots in her blond locks.

"Get The Look, 2020 Edition," the 'Gossip Girl' star joked, adding the Vogue Italia logo to create a makeshift magazine cover.

While Lively has graced multiple real Vogue covers over the years, she and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, don't shy away from making fun of themselves online.

As per Page Six, in November, Lively noticeably Photoshopped a pair of sandals onto her bare feet in a post about voting. After fans pointed out her editing fail, she joked, "@louboutinworld are you hiring? Barefoot iPhone doodler with vast experience avail."

The 44-year-old 'Deadpool' star is also known for his comedic Instagram posts. In 2017, he wished Lively happy birthday by cropping her out of a red carpet photo. (ANI)

