Washington D.C. [USA], August 19 (ANI): American singers Blake Shelton and Luke Bryan engaged in a silly and friendly Twitter feud when Shelton rattled off a joke about Bryan's music.

According to Fox News, the exchange kicked off when the 44-year-old country singer shared a photo of what seemed to be a parody news story linking Bryan's music to drivers falling asleep at the wheel because it "sucks so bad."

On Monday (local time), the 'The Voice' coach joked in a tweet, "Wow! Just catching up on the news... Shocking! I have noticed some fatigue when @lukebryanonline comes on."

To which, the 44-year-old singer Bryan gave a brief reply.

"Interesting," he said.

However, just one moment later, the 'Play It Again'crooner Bryan took a swipe back in a separate tweet.

"Your girlfriend is the only reason people are listening to your last two singles," he joked, referencing singer Gwen Stefani.

Once again, Shelton shot back with one last joke.

"Hey don't hate just cause I know how to work the system!!!" wrote the 'God's Country' singer. (ANI)

