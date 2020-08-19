This year's Bigg Boss 14 line up seems to be having exciting (probable) contestants. With names like Nia Sharma, Neha Sharma, Jasmin Bhasin, Vivian Dsena, Shivin Narang, Jay Soni and Shireen Mirza among others, the line up has got us excited. Add to this list another social media personality's name- Ramanand Sagar's great granddaughter Sakshi Chopra. Yes, the sexy siren who was rumoured to have been approached for Bigg Boss for the past couple of seasons now, has confirmed that she was approached for season 14 and that she is in talks. Bigg Boss 2020: Ramanand Sagar's Great-Granddaughter Sakshi Chopra To Be A Part Of Salman Khan's Reality Show? (Details Inside).

Sakshi is well known for her bold body shots and photoshoots. The lady has time and again set tongues wagging with her bikini, lingerie and nude photos on Instagram, and does not give a hoot to the 'all kinds' of comments that she receives on her social media post. Bigg Boss Bombshell! 10 Sizzling Hot Pictures of Sakshi Chopra, the Sensation Who’s Rumoured to Be on Bigg Boss 14!.

View this post on Instagram @missviviennelingerie🌹 one of a kind hand stitched lingerie A post shared by Sakshi Chopra (@sakshichopraa) on Aug 5, 2020 at 2:19am PDT

Confirming the news to SpotboyE, Sakshi Chopra revealed, "Nothing is finalised now. We are still in talks with the Bigg Boss team. Anyway, I am currently based in LA and if anything happens I'll surely comment about it." Well, do you guys want to see Sakshi inside the Bigg Boss 14 house?

