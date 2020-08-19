Sanjay Dutt will continue with his preliminary treatment in Mumbai and the same has been confirmed by his wife, Maanayata Dutt. He's currently undergoing treatment at Lilavati Hospital and the doctor treating him has revealed how eager he is to get back to his work. Sanjay had earlier announced a break from his professional life to undergo his medical treatment. While no details were revealed then, it was later realised to be a cancer treatment. The actor was diagnosed with lung cancer and the treatment for which has already begun. Sanjay Dutt's Wife Maanayata Dutt Confirms His Preliminary Treatment will Happen in Mumbai, Also Requests Everyone to Stop Speculating the Stage of his Illness (Read Statement).

When India TV got in touch with the Dr Jalil Parkar, who's treating Dutt at Lilavati hospital, he said, "It took him a while to hear about his illness for the first time and to accept that truth and to be mentally prepared, but next time when we met, Sanju looked very positive. He also said that he wants to return to the shoot soon after the treatment and complete all his pending films." Doctor Parkar, who is a senior pulmonologist has also confirmed that the actor will undergo his treatment in Mumbai itself. Cancer Survivors Manisha Koirala, Yuvraj Singh Encourage Sanjay Dutt to Be a Fighter; Both Wish The Sadak 2 Actor a Speedy Recovery.

Sanjay Dutt was earlier admitted to the hospital after he complained of breathlessness. While he suspected COVID-19, his reports for the same came in negative. His wife, Maanayata Dutt who was then in Dubai with their kids immediately rushed to India to be by his side and is currently under home quarantine.

