Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 24 (ANI): Actor Shahid Kapoor is all set to entertain the audience with his power-packed performance in the upcoming action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy'.

Helmed by the acclaimed filmmaker Ali Abbas Zafar the film is all set to stream on the OTT platform JioCinema from June 9.

On Wednesday, the makers of the film unveiled the much-awaited trailer of the film which received massive responses from the fans.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid shared the trailer and captioned it, "One hell of a BLOODY night...Trailer out now! #BloodyDaddy Watch #BloodyDaddyOnJioCinema, streaming free on 9th June!"

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration of Shahid with director Ali.

'Bloody Daddy' also stars Ronit Roy, Sanjay Kapoor Diana Penty, Sanjay Kapoor, Ronit Roy, and Rajeev Khandelwal in pivotal roles.

The film unravels the story of Sumair (played by Shahid Kapoor) as he faces off against Gurugram's white-collar drug lords, deceitful friends, a ruthless crime boss, murderous narcs, and both corrupt and honest cops - all during one fateful night. In the midst of a post-COVID party apocalypse, this embattled man embraces a precarious new normal and will stop at nothing to save the one relationship that truly matters to him.

Soon after the action-packed trailer was unveiled the fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons and showered praises for the 'Kabir Singh' actor for his deadly avatar in the film.

"Bloody Superhittttt," a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, "The trailer looks amazing."

"AAAG LAAAGAADI SHAAHID BHAIIII," a user wrote.

A fan commented, "You are a Bloody Artist."

Speaking about his unconventional role, Shahid Kapoor said, "Doing an out-an-out action film was something I have been wanting to do but I was waiting for the right one to come my way. When Ali came to me with this project, I knew this was it! It's a high octane, its action-packed, it's thrilling, it's intense, created especially for a digital-first audience. Ali is a true master when it comes to this style of films, and it's been very enriching for me to partner with him on this. We really love what we have created together and are bloody excited to see the audience reaction now."

Ali Abbas Zafar shared his journey of making the film and said, "We see a lot of dark crime thrillers in the West, but hardly any in India that are made at that level and intensity. Bloody Daddy breaks all stereotypes right from Shahid's transformation into a 'killing machine' to being one of the first direct-to-OTT films to be created at this grand a scale! Bloody Daddy is a hard-hitting out-and-out dark action thriller, that promises raw and real action."

Earlier in April, Jio Studios announced their upcoming lineup of films and web series at a grand event in Mumbai.

At the event, Shahid shared his experience of working with director Ali Abbas Zafar and said, "It was a lot of fun. I had a great time doing an action film, I really enjoyed working with Ali. He understands the genre very well. The dilemma now is that if you're doing something of this scale, on OTT, what do you do on the big screen? So we have to figure that out, it has been a blast."

The Kabir Singh actor also revealed that his dancing experience helped him understand action choreography really fast.

He said, "There's a lot of choreography involved with dance, and because I started dancing at the age of 15, I can memorize things really fast, that helped us. When we did the film, unfortunately, due to COVID we had a lot of issues. The action directors were not from here, some of them were from London, some came from Hollywood, and they are used to a lot of rehearsals. And they came in and they thought that it is going to be a disaster. But because I have done a lot of dancing I could pick it up really fast."

Meanwhile, Shahid was last seen in the web series 'Farzi' alongside Kay Kay Menon and Vijay Sethupathi. Helmed by the director duo Raj and DK, the series streamed on the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video and received massive responses from the fans.

He will be next seen in Maddock Films' next untitled romantic comedy film opposite actor Kriti Sanon

Written and Directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, the film also stars veteran actor Dharmendra in pivotal roles and will hit the theatres in October 2023.

The yet-to-be-titled film marks Shahid and Kriti's first on-screen collaboration. (ANI)

