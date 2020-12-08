New Delhi [India], December 8 (ANI): Actor Bobby Deol on Tuesday marked his father and veteran superstar Dharmendra Deol's 85th birthday with a priceless throwback picture.

The 'Soldier,' actor took to Instagram to share a monochrome throwback picture of himself with the 'Sholay,' actor.

The picture sees a young Bobby seated on Dharmendra's lap and kissing his cheeks. Both are seen wearing shirts of the same print in the picture.

"Love you Papa ... Happy Birthday," the 51-year-old actor wrote in the caption.

Several fans of the father-son duo and Bollywood celebrities including Abhishek Bachchan poured birthday wishes in the comments section of the post. (ANI)

