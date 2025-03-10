Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], March 10 (ANI): Bollywood actor Bobby Deol congratulated Team India on winning their third ICC Champions Trophy title, beating New Zealand by four wickets in Dubai on Sunday.

The 'Animal' actor also shared that had he been at home, he would have eaten 'halwa' to celebrate this emphatic moment.

Lauding the Men in Blue for their performance, he said each and every player contributed to achieving this historic triumph.

While speaking to the media at the 25th International Indian Film Academy Awards (IIFA), he said, "Team India is amazing. It was the whole tournament. Each and every player has contributed, and that's the most amazing part about our team."

"If I were at home, I would have ordered good food or asked someone to cook something good. 'Halwa khata'," he added.

"It is not so easy as there is pressure. India has millions and millions of people expecting them to win always. It's not so easy, and the way the boys have played hats off to them. I was lucky to watch the winning shot. So. I love cricket. I love the players, and there are so many more players who are coming up. I wish everyone gets a chance to play for Team India," the actor further shared.

Earlier, while interacting with the media, the actor opened up about the bond he shares with his father, veteran actor Dharmendra, and also spoke about whether he takes advice from him.

Bobby revealed that while he used to take advice as a child, he now follows his own instincts when making career decisions.

"I used to take advice in my childhood. Whenever I did something, I never took advice like that. I ask once, listen, and if my heart still wants to do something, then I do what my heart desires," he said.

Team India delivered an exceptional all-round performance to secure the ICC Champions Trophy title in Dubai. Captain Rohit Sharma led from the front with a crucial half-century, while Shreyas Iyer's solid knock and impressive bowling from spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Kuldeep Yadav sealed the win.

This also marks India's third ICC Champions Trophy victory. The team first won in 2002, sharing the title with Sri Lanka, and later lifted the trophy under MS Dhoni's captaincy in 2013.

Meanwhile, the IIFA Digital Awards, held on March 8, saw major wins for Kriti Sanon, Jitendra Kumar, Panchayat Season 3, and Amar Singh Chamkila.

The main IIFA Awards night, hosted by Kartik Aaryan and Karan Johar, kicked off on March 9. The awards show also featured a performance by Kareena Kapoor Khan, who paid tribute to her legendary grandfather, filmmaker Raj Kapoor. She performed on his iconic songs, including 'Mera Joota Hai Japani' and 'Pyar Hua Ikraar Hua'.

Earlier in the day, the event celebrated the 50th anniversary of the classic film 'Sholay' with a special screening at the iconic Rajmandir Cinema. (ANI)

