Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], February 13 (ANI): The Punjab and Haryana High Court has granted regular bail to YouTube influencer Balwant Singh, popularly known as Bobby Kataria, in a human trafficking case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

In an order dated February 12, the High Court allowed Kataria's appeal against a previous decision of the Special Judge (NIA), Haryana at Panchkula, which had dismissed his bail plea on July 20, 2024.

Kataria had been in custody as an under-trial for over one year and eight months. As per the order, accused Kataria submitted that only 23 out of 73 prosecution witnesses had been examined so far.

"Only 23 out of 73 prosecution witnesses have been examined, and the trial is likely to take a long time, we, therefore, deem it appropriate to allow the appeal," the order read.

The HC also observed that there were no other criminal cases pending against him at the time of the hearing.

"The appellant is ordered to be released on regular bail subject to his furnishing requisite bail bonds to the satisfaction of the trial Court/Duty Magistrate and depositing the demand draft for the aforenoted amount in the Special Court (NIA), Panchkula within two days from now," the order read.

The case was initially registered by Haryana Police and later re-registered by the NIA under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Emigration Act. Kataria has been accused of collecting money from several individuals on the promise of arranging overseas employment.

It was alleged that some individuals were sent to Southeast Asian countries, where they were forced to work under exploitative conditions.

During the hearing, counsel for the appellant submitted that Kataria was willing to deposit the entire alleged amount of Rs 19,67,000 received from the complainants.

"The appellant is ordered to be released on regular bail subject to his furnishing requisite bail bonds to the satisfaction of the trial Court/Duty Magistrate and depositing the demand draft for the aforenoted amount in the Special Court (NIA), Panchkula within two days from now. The Special Court (NIA), Panchkula shall be at liberty to disburse the amount to the claimants in accordance with law after due verification," the order read. (ANI)

