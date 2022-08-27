New Delhi [India], August 27 (ANI): On the occasion of Bollywood actor and director Farhan Akhtar's wife Shibani Dandekar's 42nd birthday, many Bollywood celebrities took to their social media and sent warm birthday wishes to her.

Actor Rhea Chakroborty shared a string of happy pictures with Shibani which she captioned, "Happy #shibaniday May your jaw line get sharper, abs get stronger, clothes get cooler and heart get bigger. Nah, your heart can't get any bigger. I love you chibie You are everything."

Actor Amrita Arora shared a picture on her Instagram story and wrote, "Happy birthday Balenciaga Babe"

Actor Dia Mirza wrote, "Happy Birthday Shibani! May this year be filled with even more love and light."

Choreographer Farah Khan shared a picture of Shibani and her husband Farhan which she captioned, "Happy Birthday @shibanidandekarakhtar #sisinlaw we need to celebrate soon."

Anushka Sharma dropped a picture and wrote, " Happy Birthday Shibani wishing you love and light always."

Malaika Arora wrote, "Happy Birthday Darling."

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan wrote, "Happy Birthday dear Shibani."

The 'Hero' actor Athiya Shetty wrote, " Happy Birthday beauty, lots of Love and Happiness."

Farhan and Shibani who dated for almost three years tied the knot at Farhan's family farmhouse in Khandala in the presence of close friends and family members on February 19.

The daytime wedding was attended by several celebrities including Farah Khan, Rhea Chakraborty, Satish Shah, Ashutosh Gowariker and Ritesh Sidwani. Hrithik Roshan also attended the wedding with his parents, Rakesh and Pinkie Roshan.

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar is on cloud nine as he made his Hollywood debut with 'Ms. Marvel'. The show introduced Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, aka the titular character, who is a Muslim American teenager growing up in Jersey City. An avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, Kamala is a superhero mega-fan with an oversized imagination -- particularly when it comes to Captain Marvel. 'Ms Marvel' received positive feedback from the netizens.

He will be next directing a female-oriented road trip film 'Jee Le Zara', which stars Katrina Kaif, Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt in the lead roles. (ANI)

