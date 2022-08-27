Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 27 (ANI): Varun Dhawan showcased amazing dance moves to his song 'Garmi' at designer Kunal Rawal's wedding function.

A video of the 'Student of the Year' actor has surfaced on the internet.

https://www.instagram.com/p/Chu_Pl4AH1u/

In the video, Varun was seen doing his signature step of the 'Garmi' song from his movie 'Street Dancer 3D' while the rapper-singer Badshah performed on the stage.

The 'JugJugg Jeeyo' actor was dressed in a white kurta pyjama. Badash and Varun set the stage on fire with their performance.

The video was shared by Ritik Bhasin on Friday on his Insta stories.

This iconic soundtrack is sung by Neha Kakkar, Badshah, composed and penned by Badshah. The song featured Varun with Nora Fatehi.

Varun attended Kunal Rawal's pre-wedding function with his lady love Natasha Dalal. The couple were seen in white ethnic outfits.

Kunal's pre-wedding bash was a star-studded event as many celebrities were spotted including Malaika Arora with Arjun Kapoor, Karan Johar, Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan with wife Natasha Dalal, Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor along with Maheep Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor, Rakul Preet Singh with her beau Jackky Bhagnani and many others.

Reportedly, Designer Kunal Rawal and Arpita Mehta will tie the knot on August 28 in an intimate wedding ceremony.

Recently, Kunal displaced his exclusive occasion wear at the 15th edition of the Indian Couture Week. He drew a lot of appreciation for the models who walked his show. Breaking stereotypes, Kunal gave great importance to inclusivity.

Apart from Varun's dance video, the B-Town couple Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor were seen shaking their legs on Malaika's hit song 'Chaiya Chaiya' from Shah Rukh Khan starrer movie 'Dil Se'. And their video went viral.

Talking about his work front, Varun recently delivered a box-office hit 'Jug Jugg Jeeyo'. The film was released in June this year and did a business of around Rs 85 crores. The film that also starred Kiara Advani, Neetu Kapoor, and Anil Kapoor in significant roles is now available on Amazon Prime.

Varun will next be seen in 'Bawaal' opposite Janhvi Kapoor. He also has 'Bhediya' opposite Kriti Sanon in the offing. (ANI)

