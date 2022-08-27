Aaron Paul turns 43 and what a career this man has had. Turning into a pop culture icon and being beloved by fans everywhere, Paul has given us some of the best characters in television. His on-screen and off-screen persona make him such a likeable person and what else do you really want from an actor. However, for how famous Paul is ever going to get, we always come back to Jesse Pinkman. Better Call Saul: Walter White and Jesse Pinkman's Return Explained! Here's What The Breaking Bad Duo are Up to in Bob Odenkirk's Spinoff Series.

Portraying the meth selling kid who has his entire life ruined once joining the team of Walter White, Paul gave us a performance for the ages. Capturing the pain and suffering of the character, Jesse Pinkman is one of the all-time greats in TV history and fiction in general. So, to celebrate Aaron Paul’s birthday, let’s take a look at five of his best moments from Breaking Bad, El Camino and Better Call Saul.

Meeting Kim Wexler (Better Call Saul)

While seeing Pinkman and Walter White in Better Call Saul was amazing, the cake here goes to the scene where Jesse briefly interacts with Kim Wexler. What BCS did so great was make these stories feel intertwined, and the scene in question does a wonderful job of that.

Peekaboo (Breaking Bad)

Jesse does have a tender side to him but showcases it very rarely. This moment from Breaking Bad was one of those time where he let him guard down. Seeing a kid in a broken-down household being neglected, Jesse’s parental instincts kicked in as he spent time playing with this kid.

Standoff (El Camino)

Being a continuation of Breaking Bad, El Camino had a lot to live up to. Seeing a tortured Jesse Pinkman still reeling from the trauma of the finale, he faces off against Casey. Being a riff of old spaghetti-westerns, we are treated to this fine duel that sees Jesse finally regain confidence and come into his own.

Final Confrontation With Walt (Breaking Bad)

This is perhaps the best interaction both these characters have had. Being a build up of everything before, it all brings us to this one final climactic scene that sees these two come to terms with their past. This is how you end a show.

Jesse Escapes (Breaking Bad)

After his final confrontation with Walt, Jesse makes a run for it. The scene is pretty short, but is spectacular for one reason, Paul’s acting. We have seen Jesse be tortured throughout the entirety of the series, and in this one moment all that heartbreak is gone. Better Call Saul Season 6 Episode 12: Fans Freak Out Over Kim Meeting Jesse Pinkman, Hail the Penultimate Outing of Bob Odenkirk's 'Breaking Bad' Spinoff Iconic!

With Better Call Saul, Aaron Paul has confirmed that it’s the last time he will play Jesse Pinkman and to that we say “good”. The character’s story is finally over, and we can’t thank Paul enough for his contribution. With this, we finish off the list and wish Aaron Paul a very happy birthday.

