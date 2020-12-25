Washington [US], December 25 (ANI): Former celebrity couple Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie will be having yet another complicated Christmas as most of their divorce issues remain unresolved.

According to Page Six, the two "are still raging" about their ongoing divorce and custody battle and many of their issues remain unresolved and stagnant for the most part.

As per reports, Pitt was set to celebrate the Christmas Eve with at least three of his children with Jolie but as per a recent report by the outlet, the same might not happen.

"Every holiday, every birthday, someone always leaks the same thing about Brad and his supposed plans to see the kids, like the pizza party for Shiloh's birthday this year - and it seems like there's never any truth to it," a source from Page Six said.

"Things seem to be at a standstill and it doesn't look like it's going to be resolved anytime soon. This continues to be a very hard time for the family," added the source.

The couple had parted ways in and filed for a divorce in 2016. (ANI)

