Washington [US], September 28 (ANI): The Santa Barbara Film Festival announced on Tuesday that 'The Whale' star Brendan Fraser will receive the American Riviera Award on Valentine's Day, February 14, 2023, kicking off phase two of the Oscar season.

According to Deadline, Fraser has already established himself as the "comeback kid" of the upcoming awards season after receiving praise for the Darren Aronofsky-directed A24 movie during its world premiere at the Venice Film Festival (including a viral video of Fraser crying during a long standing ovation) and for the same movie at the Toronto Film Festival, where it also received praise and won an award at the TIFF awards gala.

Also Read | House of the Dragon Co-Showrunner Ryan Condal Says 'I Think We Bought Up All of the White Hair That Existed in Europe'.

Although the movie won't be released until December, there is already a lot of Oscar buzz about it. SBIFF took note of this when planning its annual series of awards and career tributes to actors and directors who are likely to have their names mentioned when the Oscar nominations are announced in January.

"I'm so elated that we will be celebrating Brandon Fraser at SBIFF. Here's a performer who brought us so much joy through the years, given us so many incredible cinematic memories, and now with the best performance of his career! We are thrilled to honor him!" SBIFF executive director Roger Durling said.

Also Read | Robert Cormier Dies at 33: Heartland Star Suffered Injuries From an Unfortunate Fall.

Among Fraser's planned movies for 2019 are Martin Scorsese's epic Western Killers of the Flower Moon and Brothers, a Legendary Films production starring Glenn Close, Josh Brolin, and Peter Dinklage. He portrays a recluse teacher in The Whale who is severely obese and attempts to make amends with his daughter.

To honour actors who have significantly influenced American cinema, the American Riviera Award was created. Numerous actors and directors who have previously received the honour include Kristen Stewart, Delroy Lindo, Renee Zellweger, Viggo Mortenson, Sam Rockwell, Jeff Bridges, Michael Keaton, Rachel McAdams, Mark Ruffalo, Patricia Arquette, Ethan Hawke, Robert Redford, Quentin Tarantino, Martin Scorsese, Annette Bening, Sandra Bullock, Mickey Rourke, Tommy Lee Jones, Forrest Whitaker, Philip Seymour

Officially, the 38th Santa Barbara Film Festival will run from February 8 to 18, 2023. The Arlington Theatre will host a number of official events, including screenings, filmmaker Q&As, industry talks, and celebrity tributes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)