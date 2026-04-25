Abu Dhabi [UAE], April 25 (ANI/WAM): Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, received a phone call from Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation.

During the call, the two ministers discussed bilateral relations between the United Arab Emirates and the Russian Federation and the progress they are witnessing, in a way that serves the mutual interests of both countries and supports their aspirations for further progress and prosperity.

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The two sides also reviewed a range of regional issues and challenges, and ways to advance de-escalation efforts and reach solutions that ensure peace, development and sustainable prosperity for their peoples. (ANI/WAM)

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