Washington D.C. [USA], July 9 (ANI): American actor Brian Austin Green is denying he's in a relationship with reality show star Courtney Stodden, model Tina Louise or both, after being spotted with both women within one week.

According to Page Six, the 46-year-old star Green, who recently split from actor Megan Fox, revealed to TMZ that his recent outing with Louise was not exactly planned in advance.

He shared, "Tina is really cool. I literally just met her that day at her restaurant on the sidewalk."

As for Stodden - whom the 'Beverly Hills 90210' star has been seen with, on several occasions as of late - Green says his time with the reality show alum was "super nice but disappointing," especially after misleading fans with a bizarre, shirtless video of the two.

On the clip, Green said, "I was just trying to be a nice guy and I shot a video for her friend Ashley, saying hello," adding that it was shot over a month ago.

"The fact that she decided to post that the day Tina and I had lunch -- knowing that it would create problems for Tina and myself, having three kids - it kind of sucks."

"It was just disappointing, but I don't want to bash Courtney," he continued. "I think she's a nice person. I just think she's making some bad choices." (ANI)

