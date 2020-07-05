Internet is right now loaded with reactions and hilarious memes to a breaking news about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. The hip hop singer announced his run for 2020 US Presidential elections, which automatically makes Kim the potential next first lady. This has freaked out the internet and world is reacting to it in different ways. Bollywood filmmaker, Vivek Agnihotri added to these bunch of reactions.

He posted a funny meme on his Twitter account with the caption, "Welcome Kanye West and Kim Kardashian - USA." Well, that pretty much sums up the reactions of the rest of the internet! Check out his and some more reactions from the netizens on this news.

Vivek Agnihotri's Tweet:

Welcome Kanye West and Kim Kardashian - USA pic.twitter.com/1uZwNlz58F — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 5, 2020

More Reactions

Imagine

imagine kim kardashian being the first lady of the United States one day. — Mutahar (@OrdinaryGamers) July 5, 2020

Hold On

2020 just said "You think I'M crazy? Think about Kanye West running for President during me, and Kim Kardashian as his First Lady while you hold my beer." — BrooklynDad_Defiant! (@mmpadellan) July 5, 2020

LOL

my bet is that if kanye becomes president kim kardashian will release a makeup collection called first lady#FirstLady pic.twitter.com/KALJIUxxG0 — ʙᴇʟᴀ (@belaforshort) July 5, 2020

But First, Lemme Take a Selfie

If Kim Kardashian becomes the first lady 😂😂 #Kanye2020 pic.twitter.com/mQcMO9c2tm — Eddy (@SatiricalEddy) July 5, 2020

Can't....

i don’t think i could handle kim kardashian being the first lady — Childish Jambino (@Barnzzee) July 5, 2020

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION'," the 21-time Grammy winner tweeted on the occasion of US Independence Day 2020. Even though this announcement received maximum skeptical messages and mockery, Tesla founder, Elon Musk extended huge support. Well, it has to be seen how the prep for the run goes and how much support do they get from their fans!

