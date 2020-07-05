Internet is right now loaded with reactions and hilarious memes to a breaking news about Kanye West and Kim Kardashian. The hip hop singer announced his run for 2020 US Presidential elections, which automatically makes Kim the potential next first lady. This has freaked out the internet and world is reacting to it in different ways. Bollywood filmmaker, Vivek Agnihotri added to these bunch of reactions.

He posted a funny meme on his Twitter account with the caption, "Welcome Kanye West and Kim Kardashian - USA." Well, that pretty much sums up the reactions of the rest of the internet! Check out his and some more reactions from the netizens on this news.

Vivek Agnihotri's Tweet:

More Reactions

Imagine

Hold On

LOL

But First, Lemme Take a Selfie

Can't....

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future. I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION'," the 21-time Grammy winner tweeted on the occasion of US Independence Day 2020. Even though this announcement received maximum skeptical messages and mockery, Tesla founder, Elon Musk extended huge support. Well, it has to be seen how the prep for the run goes and how much support do they get from their fans!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 05, 2020 11:47 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).