The coronavirus outbreak has affected lives of people across the globe, job sectors have drastically been hit, and there’s a lot more that every human is dealing with right now due to this crisis. The entertainment industry has had a major hit as the shooting of films and other shows had to be suspended in the wake of coronavirus pandemic. This affected not only the daily wage earners but even some of the actors in the industry have also been affected. Donal Bisht Wants TV Industry's '90-Days Payment Rule' To Be Gone, Urges Actors To Have A Financial Back-Up.

Pritam Singh, who shot to fame for his stint in the controversial reality show Bigg Boss 8, has shared his plight on social media owing to the ongoing global crisis. He revealed how he left his radio job to pursue a career in the small screen industry. Pritam wrote, “Due to pandemic lot of people have suffered n still suffering. I am one of them I have a lot of experience in Radio n as n actor but i have no job ..6 months back I left Radio thinking that it will be a grt career move n started doing pretty well as TV Host But suddenly all this Carona virus, I was left with no work at all ..for the fist time I am nervous anxious to know what’s stored In coming up Days ..looking thru my appartment window with full of positivity. I know things will get better and hope Hindi Film Industry starts functioning soon and work can happen.” Producers Guild of India Announces Film and TV Industry To Resume Work, Here Are The Strict Guidelines.

Pritam Singh’s Post

Be it the film or television industry, all are hoping that everything gets back to normal soon. Although the state government has granted permission to resume the shooting by adhering to the guidelines, it is still difficult to do the shooting.

