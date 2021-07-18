Washington [US], July 18 (ANI): Filming for the second season of 'Bridgerton' has been halted indefinitely after someone on set tested positive for COVID-19, for the second time this week. The Netflix romance series is currently in production in the U.K.

According to EW, a representative for Netflix confirmed the production shutdown but declined to comment further. It is currently unclear whether an actor or a member of the crew has tested positive for the virus.

Deadline reported that the individual is currently isolating while the streamer and the show's producers create a timetable for filming to resume.

Production on 'Bridgerton' had previously halted for 24 hours on Thursday after a crew member had tested positive for COVID. Everyone else working on the series was tested, with no cast members reportedly infected, production resumed on Friday before the second shutdown.

The U.K. is currently experiencing a surge in infections due to the highly contagious Delta variant of the virus; on Friday, daily COVID cases in the country surpassed 50,000 for the first time since January.

Produced by Shondaland for Netflix, the show is based on Julia Quinn's bestselling series of romance novels about the marital misadventures of the Bridgerton family in Regency England.

The first season was a breakout hit, becoming Netflix's most-viewed series ever, and also scored 12 Emmy nominations this week, including Outstanding Drama Series and Best Actor in a Drama Series for Rege-Jean Page.

As per EW, the second season of the show will focus on Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) and his mission to find a wife, with Simone Ashley joining the cast as Kate Sharma, a headstrong young woman who catches Anthony's eye. Netflix has already renewed Bridgerton through season 4. (ANI)

