New Delhi [India], January 26 (ANI): King Charles III extended greetings to India on the occasion of the 77th Republic Day.

In a post on X, the UK embassy in India shared a letter addressed to President Murmu.

The letter read, "On the occasion of your Republic Day, my wife and I send our warmest congratulations to you and to the people of the Republic of India."

"It is with sincere appreciation that I reflect upon the enduring partnership between our countries, rooted in the shared values and mutual respect that define The Commonwealth. I remain deeply proud of the role our family of nations plays in fostering understanding, cooperation and opportunity across the globe," it further read.

King Charles III expressed pleasure over India and the United Kingdom coming together at the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda in November

"The Commonwealth's rich diversity and the energy of its younger generations continue to inspire hope and progress. In these times of global uncertainty, our collective strength and unity are more vital than ever. I am so pleased that our nations will come together at the next Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting in Antigua and Barbuda in November, where we will reaffirm our shared commitments and set out a collective vision for the future. I am also looking forward to this year's Commonwealth Games in the Summer and congratulate you for securing the 2030 Commonwealth Games in Ahmedabad," the letter read.

"I am delighted to see our two countries continue to deepen our partnership in climate and sustainability through clean energy initiatives, cooperation on climate finance and initiatives on clean tech and green growth. I can only commend India's international climate leadership through initiatives such as the Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure. India is a powerful global voice for this crucial cause, and our collaboration underscores a shared resolve to shape a prosperous, secure and sustainable world. My wife and I join in extending our very best wishes to you and to all the people of India for a peaceful and prosperous year ahead," the letter stated.

Earlier, the United Kingdom announced a new International Education Strategy aimed at expanding the global footprint of UK education and growing education exports to GBP 40 billion annually by 2030, with India identified as one of five key focus countries for the UK's International Education Champion.

According to an official press release, the strategy seeks to support British education providers in delivering UK education overseas in new and expanding markets.

It noted that India has been designated a priority country by Professor Sir Steve Smith, the UK's International Education Champion, reflecting the growing importance of educational cooperation between the two nations.

Before this, the eighth edition of the biennial Indo-UK Army exercise 'Ajeya Warrior' concluded after nearly two weeks of intensive training at the Mahajan Field Firing Ranges in Rajasthan.

Continuing the trend of increasing complexity and interoperability, the exercise this time focused on conducting peace-enforcement operations in a counterterrorism environment, as mandated under Chapter 7 of the United Nations Charter. This involved executing simulated operations in a multi-domain urban and semi-urban environment. (ANI)

