Amid the growing buzz surrounding Christopher Nolan's much-awaited The Odyssey, a brand new teaser has caught the internet's attention following the debut of rapper, singer, and songwriter Travis Scott. A TV teaser was recently aired during the broadcast of the NFL AFC Championship match, allowing fans to have a look at Travis Scott in the upcoming Greek epic.

In visuals from the teaser, Scott could be seen standing on the top of a table and demanding the attention of a group of soldiers. The clip also features Tom Holland's Telemachus and Jon Bernthal's Menelaus, as per Variety.

Watch TV Teaser of Christopher Nolan’s ‘The Odyssey’:

The teaser featuring the 10-time Grammy nominee quickly went viral on social media, leaving them highly excited. Notably, this is not the first time that Travis Scott and Christopher Nolan have come together for a collaboration. The rapper previously recorded the song 'The Plan' for Nolan's 2020 film 'Tenet'.

"His voice became the final piece of a yearlong puzzle. His insights into the musical and narrative mechanism [composer] Ludwig Goransson and I were building were immediate, insightful and profound," Nolan said in an interview, as quoted by Variety.

Earlier in December 2025, the makers unveiled the first trailer of 'The Odyssey', following the Greek hero Odysseus, played by Matt Damon, as he travels the long and winding path back home after the Trojan War. The trailer shows Odysseus getting shipwrecked along with his army and making his way back home during a treacherous journey.

He and his soldiers are also seen inside the infamous Trojan horse, which was previously teased in a six-minute clip screened before Imax 70mm showings of "Sinners" and "One Battle After Another." Odysseus walks across land, sails by sea, and treks through caves, including one where an ominously large beast appears in the shadows. There are also brief shots of Holland as Odysseus' son Telemachus and Hathaway as Penelope, Odysseus' wife.

Damon stars alongside Anne Hathaway, Zendaya, Tom Holland, Lupita Nyong'o, Charlize Theron, Mia Goth, Benny Safdie, Jon Bernthal, John Leguizamo, and more. In addition to directing, Nolan wrote the script and produced the film alongside his wife, Emma Thomas.