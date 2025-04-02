Entertainment News | 'Bring Her Back': Makers Drops Terrifying Trailer for New Horror Movie

Washington DC [US], April 2 (ANI): The horror film 'Bring Her Back' has finally released its first full trailer.

The film is directed by Australian twin filmmakers Danny and Michael Philippou, who previously made the hit horror film 'Talk to Me.' They have called this new movie a 'spiritual successor' to their previous work, according to Deadline.

The one-minute-forty-second trailer reveals more about the story, featuring two-time Oscar nominee Sally Hawkins as a mother struggling with the loss of her child.

The trailer shows someone asking Hawkins how she dealt with the tragedy, to which she replies, "I didn't." However, she claims to have a 'secret'--she has spoken with an angel who can help her bring her child back. The film revolves around a terrifying supernatural ritual that aims to reunite her with her lost child.

'Bring Her Back' is set to release in U.S. theaters on May 30. The film follows a brother and sister who uncover a horrifying ritual in the home of their new foster mother. Alongside Sally Hawkins, the cast includes Billy Barratt, Sora Wong, and Jonah Wren Phillips. The movie was co-written by Danny Philippou and Bill Hinzman. It was co-financed by Salmira Productions and the South Australian Film Corporation. Samantha Jennings and Kristina Ceyton, who previously worked on "Talk to Me", have produced the film under Causeway Films. The movie wrapped up filming in Australia last summer.

Sony Pictures Worldwide Acquisitions has acquired all international rights except for Canada, China, Japan, and Russia. A24 retains domestic distribution rights.

The Philippou brothers rose to fame with 'Talk to Me,' which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival in 2023 and became A24's highest-grossing horror film. That film followed a group of teenagers who used a mysterious embalmed hand to contact spirits. 'Talk to Me' was made on a budget of $4.5 million and grossed over $92 million worldwide. (ANI)

