Los Angeles, Jan 29 (PTI) Pop star Britney Spears has apologised to former boyfriend-singer Justin Timberlake about the revelations she made about their relationship in her 2023 memoir "The Woman In Me".

In the book, published in October, Spears had revealed that she had an abortion while dating the former NSYNC star.

The 42-year-old singer shared a few videos of Timberlake's appearances on talk shows "Saturday Night Live" and "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" in an Instagram post on Sunday.

"I wanna apologize for some of the things I wrote about in my book. If I offended any of the people I genuinely care about I am deeply sorry. I also wanted to say I am in love with Justin Timberlake's new song 'Selfish' It is soo good and how come every time I see Justin and Jimmy together I laugh so hard??? (sic)" she wrote.

Spears was just 17 when she started dating Timberlake after they met on the Disney show "The Mickey Mouse Club" in 1999. They were together until 2002.

Writing about the abortion in her book, Spears said: "If it had been left up to me alone, I never would have done it. And yet Justin was so sure that he didn't want to be a father."

The pregnancy "was a surprise, but for me, it wasn't a tragedy," she wrote, adding she had wanted to start a family with Timberlake but it was just earlier than expected.

Spears went on to have two children -- Sean Preston, 18, and Jayden James, 17 -- with her first husband and dancer Kevin Federline.

