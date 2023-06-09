London, Jun 9 (PTI) Hollywood veteran Bryan Cranston has revealed that he will be taking time off from acting in 2026 to focus on her bond with wife Robin Dearden.

In an interview with GQ magazine, the "Breaking Bad" star said he is planning to go out of the US for a minimum of six months.

“I want to change the paradigm once again... For the last 24 years, Robin has led her life holding onto my tail. She's been the plus one, she's been the wife of a celebrity. She's had to pivot and adjust her life based on mine. She has tremendous benefit from it, but we're uneven. I want to level that out. She deserves it," Cranston said .

The 67-year-old said they will live in a small village in France, learn how to speak French language and how to cook French cuisine.

“I want to have that experience. I want to go for day trips and have the fire in the fireplace and drink wine with new friends and not read scripts. It's not going to be like, ‘Oh, I'll read and see what I'm going to do.' No, it's a pause. It's a stop. I won't be thinking about (work). I'm not going to be taking phone calls," he added.

Cranston will next be seen in Wes Anderson's “Asteroid City,” which will be released in theaters June 16. He is also part of Matthew Vaughn's spy thriller “Argylle". PTI

