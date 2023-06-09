Mumbai (Maharastra) [India], June 9 (ANI): Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra have been a popular couple in the television industry. Tejasswi and Karan were two formidable competitors on Bigg Boss 14, with Tejasswi ultimately winning the competition and Karan finishing as the second runner-up. Their camaraderie and affectionate moments during the show were loved by their fans. Both have shared adorable pictures and videos together on their social media accounts, showcasing their bond. As Tejasswi will turn 30 on Saturday, let's look back at some of the cute moments she shared with her boyfriend.

Recently Tejasswi posted a photo of herself with Karan on Instagram. She captioned it, "story of my life in 4 photos." It looks super adorable the way she looked at him.

Also Read | Natalie Portman Birthday Special: From Black Swan to V for Vendetta, 5 Iconic Films of the Star That Define Her Career!.

The couple, affectionately known as TejRan by fans, is constantly indulging in PDA, and this was a beautiful picture they shared on the occasion of Diwali. She wrote, "Let there be victory over hate... hope your Diwali was as bright." In the photo, both of them are hugging each other and are seen lighting sparklers.

The couple went on vacations together a few times. Tejasswi and Karan went to Dubai together, as Karan posted this cute picture on his Instagram handle and wrote, "there was always something new to be seen in the unchanging evening sky..!"

Also Read | Michael J Fox Birthday Special: 9 Iconic Quotes of the Star as Marty McFly from the Back to the Future Films That Made Us Fall in Love With Him!.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CjkZk93ryQ5/

On Karan's Birthday last year on 11 October, she penned a sweet note on her Instagram handle sharing a string of pictures. The note said, "Happy birthday my love,my happiness,my strength, my weakness, my heart, my breath, my peace, my mess, my home, my world, my one and my only sunny @kkundrra."

As the lovebirds stepped out for a bike ride, Karan shared the pictures and wrote, "poori tedhi hai.. par princess meri hai."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Tejasswi is best known for her roles in Swaragini as Ragini Maheshwari. She appeared on Colours TV's stunt show Khatron Ke Khiladi 1. Currently, she is playing portraying the dual roles of protagonist Pratha Gujral and her daughter Prarthna Gujral in Colours TV's thriller franchise Naagin 6. She made her Marathi film debut with 'Mann Kasturi Re' last year. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)