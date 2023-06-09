An accomplished star, Natalie Portman has constantly proved herself to be one of the finest actors to star in films. She is immensely talented and has constantly brought a great sense of commitment to her movies no matter what. Portman’s contribution is certainly that has made many of her films entertaining. A leading lady in all the manner of the term, she is a perfect addition to any movie you put her in. Thor: Love And Thunder Actress Natalie Portman's Street Style is All About Jeans and Tees!

Throughout the years, Portman’s career has been defined by many films. She has starred in the genre blockbusters, the character studies and the work of auteurs that has been praised by many. So, to celebrate Natalie Portman’s 42nd birthday, we are taking a look at five of her most iconic films that have defined her career.

Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars was definitely a huge thing for Natalie’s career, and Revenge of the Sith saw the prequel trilogy close her chapter as Padme. Seeing Order 66 take place and the climactic showdown between Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker alongside the Fall of the Jedi, this is one of the better received entries in the trilogy, and it certainly is one of her most iconic films.

Leon: The Professional

Her debut film, Leon: The Professional is another defining moment for her that certainly shot her to stardom. Playing the role of Mathilda Lando, the plot centers on her being reluctantly being taken in by a hitman named Leon after her parents are murdered by a corrupted DEA agent. The film very much has achieved a cult-like status within its fandom and is still spoken about to this day.

Jackie

A biopic centred around Jackie Kennedy; Portman completely nails the role here. Focusing on her life as the First Lady of USA and the aftermath following the death of her husband, it’s a great achievement of Portman as she completely throws herself in the role and delivers a powerful performance.

V for Vendetta

Alan Moore’s V for Vendetta is one of the most influential pieces of literature ever published, and yet the Wachowskis alongside first-time director James McTeigue delivered a worthwhile film. A dystopian political thriller where the anarchist named V tries to rid UK from fascism, Natalie Portman impresses as Evey Hammond who gets caught up with him. It is a great watch.

Black Swan

Black Swan in many ways can be interpreted as the defining moment for Portman as an actress. A story of immense pressure where ballerina dancer Nina Sayer gets embroiled in a huge rivalry, Black Swan is bolstered by Portman’s career-best performance and revels in the very nature of grasping on to the obsession of being perfect. It’s a tale like no other and definitely deserves to be watched at least once. Cannes 2023: Natalia Portman, Julianne Moore’s Film May December Gets Six-Minutes Standing Ovation at the Premiere.

Natalie Portman is an actress of great talent, and we can’t wait to see what she does next. With this, we finish off the list and wish her a happy birthday.

