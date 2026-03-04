Los Angeles [US], March 4 (ANI): Popular K-pop band BTS has finally unveiled the titles of their upcoming songs from the new album 'ARIRANG'.

On Tuesday, the boy band shared the 14-track sequence of songs across social media platforms, stating that the set will kickstart with the song 'Body to Body' followed by other titles like 'Hooligan', 'Aliens', 'FYA', '2.0', 'No 29', and 'SWIM'.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DVbWZMgE7iP/

Other songs in the set are 'Merry Go Round', Normal', 'Like Animals', 'they don't know 'bout us', 'One More Night', 'Please', and 'Into the Sun'.

It was also revealed that all the BTS members - Jin, RM, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook are involved in penning down the tracks.

Also, hitmakers like Diplo, Kevin Parker, Mike WiLL Made-It and Ryan Tedder have been credited as producers on the songs.

BTS's comeback 'Arirang' is set to be released in March, marking their first full-band album in six years.

Their last full set touched No 1 on the Billboard 200 in 2020, with songs like 'Life Goes On' and 'Dynamite'.

On the other hand, BTS is also set for a landmark global event in March.

Netflix, in collaboration with HYBE, has announced a comeback event for K-pop supergroup, featuring a live performance and a feature-length documentary slated for release in March 2026.

The comeback concert, titled BTS The Comeback Live| Arirang, will be streamed live on Netflix on March 21, broadcasting live from the historic Gwanghwamun area in Seoul, South Korea. The performance marks BTS's first global stage reunion following the completion of mandatory military service by all seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V and Jung Kook.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DURl368ka3P/

The live event celebrates the release of BTS's fifth studio album, Arirang, which explores the group's identity, roots and evolution. Netflix stated that the live concert will be the platform's first-ever globally livestreamed event broadcast from Korea.

Following the live performance, Netflix will premiere BTS: The Return, a feature-length documentary, on March 27, 2026. Directed by acclaimed filmmaker Bao Nguyen, the documentary offers behind-the-scenes access to the band's reunion and the making of their comeback album.

After the album release, BTS will embark on the Arirang World Tour (2026-2027), spanning 34 regions and 82 shows across Asia, North America, Latin America, Europe and the Middle East.

BTS's new album Arirang is scheduled for release on March 20, 2026. (ANI)

