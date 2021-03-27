Mumbai, Mar 27 (PTI) Bollywood superstar Akshay Kumar on Saturday said he has concluded shooting for Aanand L Rai-directed film "Atrangi Re".

The romantic-drama, written by the Rai's long time collaborator Himanshu Sharma, stars Sara Ali Khan and Dhanush in the lead.

Kumar, who features in the movie in a special role, took to Instagram to share his look from the last day of the shoot.

"It's the last day of #AtrangiRe and I can't wait for you'll to experience the magic created by @aanandlrai," the 53-year-old actor captioned the post, alongside a photo of him dressed as a magician and holding the King of Hearts card.

The film went on floors in March 2020 before the coronavirus pandemic halted its shoot. It resumed filming in Madurai in October last year.

Kumar thanked his co-stars Khan and Dhanush for having him on board for the film.

"Also a big thank you to my co-stars @saraalikhan95 and @dhanushkraja for letting me be a part of this beautiful film,” he said.

"Atrangi Re" will feature music by AR Rahman with lyrics penned by Irshad Kamil.

The project is a joint production of Colour Yellow Productions, T-Series and Kumar's Cape Of Good Films, is set to release on August 6.

Besides "Atrangi Re", Kumar will also star in six other movies -- "Sooryavanshi", "Prithviraj", "Ram Setu", "Raksha Bandhan", "Bachchan Pandey" and "Bell Bottom".

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)