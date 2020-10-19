Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 19 (ANI): Actor Aamir Khan on Monday heaped praises on 'Ludo' filmmaker Anurag Basu and congratulated the whole team after watching an intriguing trailer of the upcoming flick featuring the ensemble star cast.

The 'Lagaan' actor posted a link to the trailer, and penned a congratulatory message on Twitter and stated that he 'can't wait to watch the movie.'

"What a trailer !!! Basu, hats off! Congratulations to the entire team! Can't wait to watch it."

Advising his filmmaker friend to hold a virtual screening of the film, the 'PK' star said, " Kab tak wait karna padega? Basu, why don't you hold a virtual industry screening for some of your colleagues."

Earlier in the day, Netflix India dropped the much-anticipated trailer of the flick on social media.

The two-minute-forty-eight-second trailer revolves around the lives of four people who cross paths with each other due to some twist of fate. The trailer is a blend of visuals - including gunshots, kidnapping, and a lot of action, which indicates that something is up with our protagonists.

The Netflix movie features an ensemble cast, which boasts of names like Abhishek Bachchan, Rajkummar Rao, Sanya Malhotra, Aditya Roy Kapur, Pankaj Tripathi, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Rohit Saraf and Asha Negi.Produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anurag Basu, the film is set to premiere on Netflix on November 12. (ANI)

