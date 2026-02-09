San Francisco [US], February 9 (ANI): Rapper Cardi B had a playful mishap while she jokingly dancing with a humanoid robot outside her hotel in San Francisco ahead of the 2026 Super Bowl, reported People.

On Saturday, the 33-year-old Grammy winner, wearing a black and yellow skin-tight jumpsuit with stilettos, spotted the robot on the sidewalk and began teasingly giving it a lap dance, joking, "Get away from my man."

As she continued to circle and dance, both Cardi B and the robot lost their balance, causing the rapper to fall to the ground with the robot on top of her. A crowd of onlookers rushed to help her up.

Following the incident, Cardi B, born Belcalis Almanzar, commented on the TMZ video of the fall, warning, "Delete or I will sue ...immediately," and jokingly mentioning the outlet's founder Harvey Levin.

Cardi B is in San Francisco to support her boyfriend, New England Patriots star Stefon Diggs, ahead of the Super Bowl LX clash with the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. The couple shares a three-month-old son, according to People.

Diggs praised his partner during Super Bowl events, noting her excitement and support, while rumors circulated about Cardi B possibly joining Bad Bunny onstage for the Apple Music Super Bowl LX Halftime Show, though Diggs offered no confirmation, according to People. (ANI)

