Washington [US], January 23 (ANI): American rapper Cardi B during a shopping trip with husband Offset on Friday (local time) turned heads in a red, sheer futuristic-looking dress.

According to E! News, the 28-year-old star was accompanied by her husband and fellow rapper Offset and Cardi and even posted a photo of her posing in the risque outfit on her Instagram page. She captioned it, "Majin Buu & Goku," which was a reference to 'Dragon Ball' characters.

While shopping at the Bottega Veneta boutique in Los Angeles the "WAP" rapper wore a red, futuristic-looking 3/4-length body-hugging Pierre-Louis Auvray dress with a semi-sheer design that showed off dark thong underwear and contained thick white piping and a white wool short-sleeve top.

She paired the look with red stiletto sandals, red sunglasses, a red face mask, and gold nail polish.

As per E! News, her husband Offset also posted a picture of him and his wife holding hands on his Instagram page, as well as videos of her modelling her elaborate ensemble. (ANI)

