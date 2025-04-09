Washington DC [US], April 9 (ANI): 'The Spirit in the Blood' actress Summer H Howell is nearing a deal to star in Mike Flanagan's upcoming 'Carrie' TV series at Amazon in the title role, reported Variety.

According to the outlet, 'Carrie' was initially reported to be in development at Amazon in October 2024. There has been no formal announcement of a series pickup at this time, but it is believed to be coming imminently.

The show is based on the iconic Stephen King novel of the same name.

The logline of the series describes it as a "bold and timely reimagining of the story of misfit high-schooler Carrie White (Howell), who has spent her life in seclusion with her domineering mother. After her father's sudden and untimely death, Carrie finds herself contending with the alien landscape of public High School, a bullying scandal that shatters her community, and the emergence of mysterious telekinetic powers," quoted Variety.

The actress Howell is no stranger to the horror genre, having starred in the 'Child's Play' franchise films 'Curse of Chucky' and 'Cult of Chucky.'

She has also starred in genre films like 'Hunter Hunter,' 'Spirit in the Blood,' 'Time Cut,' and 'Harland Manor,' as well as multiple episodes of the horror anthology series 'Channel Zero.'

In addition, Howell starred in the Disney+ film 'Clouds,' which was based on the acclaimed memoir 'Fly a Little Higher: How God Answered a Mom's Small Prayer in a Big Way' by Laura Sobiech.

According to Variety, Flanagan will write and executive produce "Carrie" as well as serve as showrunner and director. Trevor Macy will also serve as an executive producer. (ANI)

