Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], June 12 (ANI): Social media influencer and actress Kalpika Ganesh has been booked by the Gachibowli police in connection with an alleged altercation at a prominent Hyderabad restaurant, Odeum by Prism.

The incident, which took place on May 29, came to public attention after videos capturing the episode went viral on social media platforms.

Also Read | Maha Kumbh 2025 Viral Girl Monalisa Bhosle's Debut Music Video With Singer Utkarsh Singh To Drop on THIS Date (Watch Teaser).

As per the First Information Report (FIR), a formal complaint was submitted by Deepak Bajaj (38), Managing Partner of Prism Club & Kitchen, on June 6, 2025, outlining a series of disruptive actions allegedly committed by Ganesh during her visit to the venue.

According to the complaint, Ganesh, accompanied by a male guest, dined at the restaurant and consumed Rs 2,200 worth of food and beverages.

Also Read | 'Alpha': Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Begin Prep for Grand Dance Number in YRF's Spy Universe Film - Details of the Stunning Song.

At the time of billing, around 11:30 pm, she allegedly demanded that the dessert, a cheesecake, be offered complimentary.

Though the management extended a gesture of goodwill by offering a brownie instead, the complainant alleged that Ganesh refused to settle the bill, became aggressive, and verbally abused the Deputy General Manager and General Manager, including derogatory and body-shaming remarks.

The situation reportedly escalated when Ganesh threw the brownie plate, causing disturbances on the premises.

The FIR further states that she went live on Instagram, declaring she was doing it for her followers, and subsequently made false accusations of rape and molestation on social media.

Kalpika Ganesh has also shared a video of the incident on her Instagram handle.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DKQzG0CP5Oo/

The complaint also noted that even in the presence of police officers, Ganesh allegedly continued her disruptive behaviour, refused to cooperate, and verbally abused the personnel.

Management claimed that the episode led to reputational harm to both the establishment and its staff, as well as property damage, verbal and physical abuse, false public narratives, and personal defamation involving staff families.

Supporting evidence cited includes CCTV footage, videos recorded by staff and guests, and witness testimonies. While the management initially delayed complaining to avoid escalation, the persistent nature of the alleged online provocations prompted legal action.

The matter was entered into the General Diary on June 6, and a request was made before the Honourable Court for permission to register a case formally.

Upon receiving approval, a case was registered on June 10, 2025, under sections 324(4), 352, and 351(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The investigation has been assigned to WSI Akshitha, under the supervision of Inspector Anil Kumar, Gachibowli Police Station. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)