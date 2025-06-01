Telugu actress Kalpika Ganesh has alleged harassment by the employees of a pub in Hyderabad while she was at her birthday dinner at the outlet. It seems the actress demanded a complimentary cake on her birthday, which was denied by the restaurant management. Kalpika Ganesh posted a video of her altercation on her birthday at Prism Pub in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, on May 30, 2025. The actress was of the view that since many eateries offered a complimentary birthday cake as a goodwill gesture to its patrons, she deserved one, too. However, the Prism Pub eatery did not have such a policy. As an act of courtesy, they offered a brownie to the guests. This led to Kalpika losing her cool, and thereafter a fight ensued between the pub employee and the actress. Kalpika Ganesh wrote on Instagram alongside the video, tagging the pub: “One of the most worst management even on Google all reviews suck coz of their inhumanity...police ppl from Gachibowli station Mr K.narsimulu and Mr Yezas Baba Have daughters and wife and are serving public for nuisance..they wer even more worst than the people of (Odeum by Prism).” (sic) The actress has filed a police complaint. Telugu Actress Hema’s Suspension Revoked by Telugu Movie Artistes Association Following Drug Case Controversy.

Kalpika Ganesh Video of Brawl Over Birthday Cake - Watch Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by iamkalpika (@iamkalpika27)

Netizens React to Kalpika Ganesh's Birthday Cake Video

In the video, Kalpika Ganesh is seen fighting with the restaurant manager and shouting, “Sabka izzat nikalke rakhungi (I will ensure you are insulted)." However, Kalpika’s rant did not go down well with netizens, who reacted in the comments section. One netizen reasoned, “If a missing free cake ruined your birthday, maybe the problem isn’t the pub—it’s the fact that nobody cared enough to bring you one. Stay mad.Imagine dealing with this tantrum over CAKE. Next time, try Domino’s...they give free dessert to kids.” The other said, “Nonsense, new way of begging...” Shocking! Bollywood Actress Assaulted in Hyderabad After Being Invited for Shop Opening, Robbed of INR 50,000 Cash and Gold; Investigation Underway.

Another user named Sathvik wrote a detailed note for Kalpika to take heed. He wrote: “-Pubs and businesses don't offer things for free, they operate to serve and not as a charity. - If you are asking for any specific complementary food, it's important to first understand the rules and regulations of the pub, like what they do and don't offer. - Throwing the bill and refusing to pay gives the impression that you are trying to avoid the payment, simply because it's your bday and you've brought your friends along. - Claiming that everyday is your bday doesn't justify this behaviour and it sounds like an excuse when there is no valid point to make. - You mentioned you visit many pubs, do you expect complimentary food at every place or is this about creating unnecessary drama? - Prism and Odeum is known for their great hospitality and that's why they have successfully hosted many events. Please don't disrespect that and their service. - Act responsibly, respect the people around us and handle the situations like responsible individuals.”

Another user said, “If you have a problem with particular pub or their staff then take action against them..... First of all you are unknown actress and who knows you ? What do you know about Hyderabad or Local hyderabadis..... Before saying anything think first.... Ok. If you have any problem with Hyderabad then shift to banglore or Chennai.”

“Maybe she wanted something free from the pub,” said another user of Instagram. “I don't know how people become so entitled and demand free stuff from hotels, clubs, restaurants, etc. ..If the club did not offer free cake, pay for the food you ate and leave....it's common sense...this actress demanded that she be given free cake and when they refused, caused a scene and refused to pay the bill and walked out...and then she has the gall to file a complaint against the club at the police station...”, observed another.

One more user asked, “Why will anyone give something for free? They are doing their business & that's not how it works! Respect their profession & I have been there multiple times & I know how men in Prism Respect women & treat them!”

Another user simply posted a photo of a fake credit card that read “Victim Card”.

Kalpika Ganesh was seen in Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Yashoda as Teju (2022), and in 8 AM Metro (2023), Atharva (2023), and several other movies and web series.

