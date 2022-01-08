Washington [US], January 8 (ANI): Oscar-winning actor Cate Blanchett is all set to produce and star in 'A Manual for Cleaning Women', the first English-language feature from Oscar-winning Spanish filmmaker Pedro Almodovar.

Deadline has confirmed that the movie is currently in the early stages of development.

Also Read | Elvis Presley Birth Anniversary: Famous Songs of the ‘King of Rock and Roll’ That Went on to Inspire Bollywood! (Watch Videos).

'A Manual for Cleaning Women' is based on Lucia Berlin's 43-part collection of short stories, examining the lives of women working a wide variety of demanding jobs.

Blanchett, Andrew Upton and Coco Francini will produce the movie for Dirty Films, with Almodovar for El Deseo, and Brian Oliver and Bradley Fischer for New Republic Pictures.

Also Read | Yash Birthday Special: KGF Chapter 2 Star Has Always Served Fuss-Free Fashion and Here's Proof!.

The movie is Almodovar's follow-up to 'Parallel Mothers', the Sony Pictures Classic drama starring Penelope Cruz about two mothers who give birth the same day, and the English-language short 'The Human Voice' starring Tilda Swinton. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)