Washington [US], January 19 (ANI): CBS's legal drama 'Bull' will end with its current sixth season, the series' star Michael Weatherly made the announcement on Twitter.

Deadline confirmed that there are 12 remaining episodes with season 6 of the series and that the final episode is expected to air in May.

"Hello all! It's been my privilege to play Dr Jason Bull but after 6 Seasons of incredible storylines, I've decided it's time to pursue new creative challenges and bring his story to a close. It has been an honor to work with this talented cast, crew," Weatherly tweeted.

He added in the tweet thread, "and writing/producing team who helped reinvent the legal drama. Stay tuned for a big series finish...Thanks to all the fans from the bottom of my heart. You will always be a part of our Bull family!"

The end of Bull was also confirmed by CBS.

"For six seasons, Bull has established itself as a rating winner with its fresh take on the judicial process never before seen on television," the network said in a statement.

"We extend our thanks to the talented cast, Michael Weatherly, Geneva Carr, Yara Martinez, Jaime Lee Kirchner, Christopher Jackson, MacKenzie Meehan, the incredible creative team led by Kathryn Price and Nichole Millard, and our hardworking crew, for bringing to life these innovative stories. We also thank our loyal viewers and look forward to providing them with a final run of compelling episodes filled with the humour, intelligence and twists that have made the drama a fan favourite," the statement further notes.

The CBS' legal drama 'Bull' was among the top-rated shows of the streamer but Weatherly early on became the centre of a controversy over sexual harassment allegations made by former co-star Eliza Dushku. Since then, the ratings of the drama has been on a roller coaster ride.

Showrunner Glenn Gordon Caron and original cast member Freddy Rodriguez left last season following a workplace investigation.

Created by Phil McGraw and Paul Attanasio and inspired by McGraw's early career, 'Bull' follows the employees at Trial Analysis Corporation, a jury-consulting firm headed by Dr Jason Bull (Weatherly), a psychologist and trial-science expert. (ANI)

