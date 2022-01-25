Washington [US], January 25 (ANI): CBS has renewed its 2021 sitcom 'Ghosts' for a second season.

As per Variety, 'Ghosts' is one of the most-watched comedies on TV for the current season and has proven to be a success for CBS in its freshman run.

According to the network, the single-camera comedy is averaging approximately 8.1 million viewers per episode.

Based on a British series of the same name, 'Ghosts' stars Rose McIver, Utkarsh Ambudkar, Brandon Scott Jones, Richie Moriarty, Danielle Pinnock, Asher Grodman, Roman Zaragoza, Sheila Carrasco, Rebecca Wisocky and Devan Chandler Long.

The drama follows the story of a young couple moving into a country estate inhabited by a group of wacky ghosts.

Joe Port and Joe Wiseman executive produce along with Mathew Baynton, Jim Howick, Simon Farnaby, Laurence Rickard, Ben Willbond and Martha Howe-Douglas, Alison Carpenter, Debra Hayward, Alison Owen of Monumental Television, and Angie Stephenson for BBC Studios.

The series is produced by CBS Studios in association with Lionsgate Television and BBC Studios' Los Angeles production arm.

The series is available to stream on CBS' official website. (ANI)

