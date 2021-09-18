Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 18 (ANI): As actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor turned a year older on Saturday, friends and fellow celebrities poured in their heartfelt wishes for the birthday girl on social media.

A slew of celebrities including Kiara Advani, Bhumi Pednekar, Vaani Kapoor and more took to their respective social media handles and extended their love-filled greetings.

Kiara, who worked with Akansha in the film 'Guilty', shared a super fun picture on her Instagram Story to wish her co-star.

"Happy Birthday kanch! I know an instastory is the most important wish these days! Big love Big girl! Now answer your phone for a more meaningful wish," she captioned the photo.

Bhumi also took to her Instagram Story and shared an uber-cool picture of Akansha.

Along with it, she penned a sweet birthday message.

"Happy birthday Kanchi. May this year be full of all things beautiful. Eat tons of cake and have a baller time you sweer sweet girl," Bhumi wrote.

Vaani Kapoor uploaded a gorgeous picture of her with Akansha on her Instagram Story and added a lovely message along with it.

"Happiest day to this cute monster!! Hope this is the beginning of the best year ever !!! Miss you. Have a fabulous one," she penned.

Akansha's friend and actor Athiya Shetty posted a series of pictures and a video clip of the birthday star laughing her heart out.

"Kanchi day," she wrote in a picture in which she can be seen hugging her friend.

Several other celebrities including Malaika Arora, Huma Qureshi and more took to their Instagram handles to wish Akansha on her special day.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Akansha was recently seen in the films 'Ray' (2021) and 'Guilty' (2020).

She will be seen in the Netflix thriller 'Monica, O My Darling' which stars Rajkummar Rao, Radhika Apte and Huma S Qureshi in the lead roles. (ANI)

