London [UK] August 1 (ANI): Actor Kartik Aaryan on Tuesday unveiled the first look from his upcoming film ‘Chandu Champion’.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a post which he captioned, “When INDIA is written on your chest, it’s a DIFFERENT feeling Proud to be playing a Real Hero. A Man Who Refuses To Give Up #ChanduChampion #FirstLook End of Schedule 1 #London.”

In the first look, Kartik could be seen donning the India blazer with short hair and an intense expression with some little injury marks on his face.

The ‘Dhamaka’ actor has now wrapped up the first schedule of the film.

Helmed by Kabir Khan, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 14, 2024.

As per a statement, 'Chandu Champion' is "based on the extraordinary real-life story of a sportsman and his spirit of never giving up."With the film, the audience will see Kartik doing a film based on a real-life story in which he will portray the character of lead Chandu.

Soon after the ‘Luka Chuppi’ actor shared the first look, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

“Superb!,” a fan commented.

Another fan wrote, “You are Unstoppable Mr. Aaryan! Keep Shining!”

“True Champion in the league,” a user wrote.

‘Chandu Champion’ marks Kartik’s first collaboration with director Kabir Khan.

Meanwhile, Kartik was recently seen in the musical romantic film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’ opposite Kiara Advani.

Helmed by Sameer Vidwans, the film received positive responses from the audience.

The ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ actor will also be seen in director Hansal Mehta’s upcoming film ‘Captain India’ and in director Anurag Basu’s next ‘Aashiqui 3’.

Talking about director Kabir Khan’s work front, he last directed the period sports drama film ‘83’ which starred actor Ranveer Singh in the lead role. (ANI)

