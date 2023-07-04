Kartik Aaryan is set for a sports drama, which will be directed by Kabir Khan. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan director join hands with producer Sahid Nadiadwala. The film's name is Chandu Champion and will release on June 14, 2024. Stay tuned for more such updates about the film. Kartik Aaryan Shares a Funny Video With His SatyaPrem Ki Katha Co-Star Kiara Advani On Insta- WATCH.

