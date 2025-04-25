Washington DC [US], April 25 (ANI): A restored 4K version of Charlie Chaplin's classic silent comedy 'The Gold Rush' is set to have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival ahead of its global re-release on June 26, 2025, reported Variety.

'Gold Rush' features Chaplin's famous Tramp character and was written, directed and produced by the icon himself.

Considered to be one of his celebrated works, the film has been given the prestigious pre-opening slot in Cannes, serving as the curtain raiser to the Cannes Classics section, reported Variety.

"After 'La Maman et la Putain' by Jean Eustache in 2022, and 'Napoleon' by Abel Gance last year, this year's Cannes Classics will open with none other than the never-before-seen 4K restoration of Charlie Chaplin's 'The Gold Rush,'" said Cannes festival director Thierry Fremaux as quoted by Variety.

"As we celebrate 130 years since the invention of the Lumiere brothers' cinematograph, Chaplin's much-loved classic -- blending adventure, romance and comedy -- will mark its centenary with a special premiere on the Croisette!" added Cannes festival director, as stated by Variety.

The restored 1925 masterpiece is backed by the French sales, production and distribution company 'mk2' films. The production company shared the announcement with the fans through their Instagram handle.

Following its Cannes premiere, the newly restored "The Gold Rush" will be released in cinemas worldwide simultaneously on June 26.

Organised by mk2, the global rollout will include more than 250 screenings spanning over 70 territories on the same day, in collaboration with a network of local distributors in the UK, the US, Italy, Spain, Germany and others. (ANI)

