New Delhi [India], October 10 (ANI): There's no better feeling than satisfying cravings with puri and chaat during pregnancy.

On Sunday, Mom-to-be Alia Bhatt enjoyed yummy snacks with her sister Shaheen Bhatt.

Taking to her Instagram stories, Alia treated her fans to new pictures.

The first picture is that of a puri along with a caption, "Power of a puri."

The next image is of a yummy chaat full of sev.

Sharing the pictures, she wrote, "Chaat day with @shaheenb.Best day," with a hug emoji.

Recently, the Kapoor family held Alia's 'godh bharai' (baby shower) ceremony with their close family members and friends

Alia and Ranbir Kapoor tied the knot on April 14, 2022, after dating for many years, at Ranbir's Mumbai residence in an intimate ceremony.

After two months of their marriage, the couple in June announced that they are all set to embrace parenthood.

She posted a picture which featured two lions and a lion cub. A day after announcing her pregnancy, Alia thanked everyone for their wishes.

Talking about Alia's work front, she was recently seen in the sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra Part-1 Shiva' which received a positive response from the audience. The film has collected over Rs 425 crore gross worldwide at the box office.

She will be next seen in her Hollywood debut film 'Heart of Stone' with Gal Gadot. The film will premiere exclusively on Netflix.

Apart from that, she also has 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' along with Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi. Helmed by Karan Johar, the film will release in 2023. (ANI)

