De De Pyaar De actress Rakul Preet Singh celebrates her birthday on October 10. The 'Punjabi Kudi' who marked her debut with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyaan soon became a go-to actress for B-town's famous directors. After her brief stint in the South cinema, Rakul quickly turned her attention towards Bollywood and ended up signing some exciting projects. While she continues to sharpen her acting skills, Rakul is also amping up her wardrobe, one appearance at a time. Yo or Hell No? Rakul Preet Singh in Her All-White Sonaakshi Raaj Outfit.

Rakul is certainly one of the best-dressed celebs in Bollywood who dresses her age. With those cutesy dresses, powerful pantsuits and stunning co-ord sets, she strikes a balance between different silhouettes and never restricts herself from experimenting. While her promotional style file for movies has always been a charming affair, her red carpet looks are also a treat for sore eyes. She definitely has a cute smile but her wardrobe is even cuter and worthy of all your attention. While she's climbing the success ladder these days, let's pause for a moment and reflect on her sartorial choices to date. When Rakul Preet Singh Got Her Casual Style on Fleek With Checks, Boots, Skort and a Blazer!

On Rakul Preet Singh's birthday, here's reminiscing some of her best fashion appearances.

Like Filmfare's Black Lady

Cool Co-ord Look!

Modern-Day Princess

Vision in White

Ravishing in Red!

Too Hot!

Resembles a Bubblegum

Happy Birthday, Rakul Preet Singh!

