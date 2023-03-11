Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 11 (ANI): Actor Sara Ali Khan never fails to turn heads with her fashion statement and specially in ethnic outfits. Recently, she flaunted her curves in red lehenga.

On Saturday, Sara took to her Instagram handle and shared a string of pictures, making her fans and friends from the industry crazy over her look.

Also Read | Shark Tank India 2: Actress Parul Gulati Impresses Judges With Hair Extension Brand, Goes Home With Rs 1 Crore Cheque (View Pics).

Sara turned showstopper for Punit Balana at the ongoing Lakme Fashion Week in partnership with the Fashion Design Council Of India (FDCI).

In the picture, Sara could be seen in a beautiful red embroidered lehenga with a plunging V neckline blouse.

Also Read | Satish Kaushik Death Update: Delhi Police Found Nothing Suspicious in Medical Reports, Probe Is On.

She wore a blouse with a quarter-length sleeves. The whole outfit have a gold-silver zari work on it.

For makeup, she opted for a red smoky eye shadow, dewy makeup look with nude lip shade.

In the pictures, Sara flaunted curves in the lehenga and posed with a rose in her hair.

To complete her look, she wore maang tikka and statement bangles.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sara recently wrapped up the first schedule of her upcoming film with director Homi Adajania.

Taking to Instagram, Homi shared a picture with the 'Atrangi Re' actor and wrote, "Here's lookin at you kid. Well done on your first sched...Now the real work starts. #shootlife #schedwrap."

Titled 'Murder Mubarak', Sara recently began filming the film in the National capital.

The 'Simmba' actor will be seen sharing screen space with actor Karisma Kapoor in the film.

A few days ago, Karisma shared the clapperboard from the movie set on her Instagram feed. The film is directed by 'Cocktail' fame Homi Adajania. She has not divulged much details about the movie.

Apart from this, she will be seen in a high octane suspense thriller 'Gaslight' with Vikrant Massey and Chitrangada Singh which is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from March 31.

She will also be seen in director Laxman Utekar's next untitled romantic drama film alongside actor Vicky Kaushal, and in Karan Johar's next 'Ae Watan Mere Watan' in which she will play a brave freedom fighter in a fictional tale set against the backdrop of the Quit India Movement in 1942. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)