Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): The trailer of 'Black, White & Gray' has been unveiled.

Have a look at the trailer

The series follows Daniel Gary, "a tenacious journalist on a mission to uncover a trail of murders linked to an elusive young man from an economically disadvantaged background. As Daniel delves deeper into the investigation, he exposes a web of corruption, patriarchy, and societal divides, blurring the lines between guilt and innocence while unraveling the complexities of truth and justice," read a press note.

Mayur More, who plays a pivotal role in the series, said, "Being a part of Black, White and Gray - Love Kills has been one of my career's most intense and eye-opening journeys. It's a bold, genre-bending mockumentary that pulls you into a gripping crime story and leaves you grappling with the bigger questions it dares to ask."

Mayur added, " This story compels you to sit with discomfort and question everything you think you know about guilt, innocence, and justice. My character comes from a world where choices are scarce and consequences are unforgiving. It's raw, emotional, and deeply personal. I hope the audience connects with the layers we've tried to portray and finds themselves reflecting long after the story comes to an end."

Directed by Pushkar Sunil Mahabalm, Black, White & Gray - Love Kills is produced by Swaroop Sampat and Hemal A. Thakkar. Alongside Tigmanshu Dhulia, the series features a fresh and talented ensemble cast, including Mayur More, Palak Jaiswal, Deven Bhojani, Edward Sonnenblick, Hakkim Shahjahan, Anant Jog, Kamlesh Sawant, and others.

It will be released on Sony LIV on May 2. (ANI)

