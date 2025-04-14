The Coachella 2025 kicked off at the Empire Polo Club in California on April 11. BLACKPINK's Lisa delivered a memorable performance at the Sahara Stage on the opening day. The show marked Lisa's third performance at Coachella and her first as a solo artiste. Our BLACKPINK girls are definitely slaying! While many big artistes are lined up to perform at the mega music festival, K-pop performances have definitely emerged as heavyweights. Not just Lisa—Jennie and ENHYPEN also stole the show with their captivating acts. While Jennie and Lisa are no strangers to Coachella, it was ENHYPEN who set the festival ablaze with their blockbuster performance at the Sahara Tent, leaving fans wanting more. Coachella 2025: Where to Watch BLACKPINK Lisa, Lady Gaga, Travis Scott and Other Artistes Perform Live at the Desert Music Festival in India - Streaming Deets Inside.

Lalisa Show at Coachella 2025

BLACKPINK's Lisa performed on the Sahara stage on Friday (April 11), delivering an unforgettable show. Her BP bandmate, Rosé, was spotted attending her set and cheering her on. Lisa opened with "Thunder" from her solo album, "Alter Ego", dominating the stage and captivating the crowd with her vocals, dance, and powerful stage presence. Along with Rosé and Jennie, Lisa’s White Lotus 3 co-star, Patrick Schwarzenegger, was also present, cheering her on.

Lisa Performs at Coachella 2025

The way LISA’s performance made people forget that she’s not a headliner says a lot. THAICONIC LISA COACHELLA#LISACHELLA#Coachella2025 pic.twitter.com/lUEhoZbJmT — LALISA GLOBAL FANBASE (@Lsglobal_) April 14, 2025

The Thai rapper also performed her hit single "Money", along with tracks like "ROCKSTAR" and "Dream." During her performance, a heartwarming moment went viral when Rose was seen hugging and greeting Lisa’s mom in the crowd. Lisa is scheduled to perform on the Sahara stage again on April 18, 2025.

Rose with Lisa’s Mom

rosé hugging and talking with lisa’s mom 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/5LP34EhbIz — hiro (@rsrosiess) April 12, 2025

Jennie Sets New Records for K-Pop at Coachella 2025

On Sunday, April 13, BLACKPINK's Jennie made history by becoming the first K-Pop idol to perform at Coachella's Outdoor Theatre. Like Lisa, this was Jennie’s debut solo performance at the mega music event. Her 13-song set featured some of her biggest hits, including "Like Jennie," "F.T.S", "ExtraL," "Damn Right," and "Mantra," among others.

Her powerful stage presence, electrifying choreography, and unshakable confidence made the performance truly unforgettable. The energy, the aura - everything came together to create a perfect experience for the audience. It is definitely a proud moment for K-pop fans when they look at BP members performing solo on such a big stage.

Jennie Performs ‘FTS’ at Coachella 2025

ENHYPEN at Coachella 2025

On Sunday, April 13, ENHYPEN made their Coachella debut at the festival's Sahars stage. HYBE’s boy group was one of the most anticipated acts at this year’s Coachella, and they wasted no time turning the venue into a full-on K-pop concert once their set began. The crowd was treated to hits like "Blockbuster," "Drunk-Dazed," and "Moonstruck," among others.

ENHYPEN Performs ‘Moonstruck’ at Coachella 2025

A standout moment came when BLACKPINK’s Lisa was spotted vibing to their performance. The "Money" singer was seen dancing and cheering for ENHYPEN, leaving fans completely smitten. Lisa Performs at Oscars 2025: BLACKPINK Star Sings ‘Live and Let Die’ During James Bond Tribute at the 97th Academy Awards (Watch Video).

Lisa Enjoys ENHYPEN’s Stage at Coachella 2025

Dominating the Coachella stage isn’t just a moment - it’s a testament to how big K-Pop has become, and we’re proud to be fans of the genre. With Epik High paving the way in 2016 and BLACKPINK taking over in 2019, we’re now witnessing ENHYPEN, a fourth-gen group, dominate the grand stage. So, K-Pop stans… who’s next?

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 14, 2025 07:24 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).