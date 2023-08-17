Dia Mirza Shares Heartwarming Moments With Son Avyaan in Sunset-Filled Photos on Instagram

Dia Mirza shared adorable photos of herself and her son Avyaan on Instagram. The photos show the mother-son duo enjoying the sunset. Dia's husband Vaibhav Rekhi is also seen in one of the photos.

Aug 18, 2023
Dia Mirza Shares Heartwarming Moments With Son Avyaan in Sunset-Filled Photos on Instagram
Dia Mirza (Photo Credit: Instagram)

Actor Dia Mirza has posted adorable pictures with her son Avyaan. On Thursday, she shared a bundle of pictures on Instagram where she can be seen enjoying her time with Avyaan. One of the photos features Dia's husband Vaibhav Rekhi with Avyaan enjoying the sunset. Calling themselves "Sunset Ke Divane", she wrote, "May we always chase sunsets. #SunsetKeDivane @vaibhav.rekhi" Big Ocean States: Dia Mirza Lends Her Voice to UN Documentary.

Richa Chadha reacted to the post and dropped a heart emoji in the comment section. Fans also showered love mother-son duo in the comment section. Dia married businessman Vaibhav in February 2021, and they welcomed a baby boy named Avyaan on May 14, 2021. Dia Mirza Appreciates Children's Rights Being Connected With Current Climate Crisis.

View Dia Mirza Rekhi's Post:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dia Mirza Rekhi (@diamirzaofficial)

 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dia will be next seen in Tarun Dudeja directed Dhak Dhak alongside Ratna Pathak Shah, Fatima Sana Shaikh, and Sanjana Sanghi. She was last seen in Bheed alongside Rajkummar Rao, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal roles.

