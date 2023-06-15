Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI): Actor Parth Samthaan will be seen in a Netflix show titled 'Social Currency'.

The influencer survival challenge reality show 'Social Currency' pushes influencers to a limit where they have to survive and prove their influence online as well as offline. The survival challenge will see 8 social media influencers who will have to start afresh and rebuild their influence.

On Thursday, the makers unveiled a trailer. Besides Parth, Bhavin Bhanushali, Ruhi Singh, Vagmita Singh, Rowhi Rai, Mridul Madhok, Sakshi Chopra, and Aakash Mehta will be seen navigating through a series of challenges.

Throughout the season, the audience will also be treated to exciting tasks by none other than Sunny Leone, Ashish Chanchlani, Kusha Kapila and Badshah.

Sunny Leone, who came with a unique challenge for the influencers on Social Currency, said, "There is just one piece of advice that I have for all the influencers participating in Social Currency and that is - be you and love yourself. You should never change who you are. This is a show, enjoy it. Win the show in your own way. Can't wait to binge-watch Social Currency on Netflix."

Kusha Kapila, who has been a game changer in creating short-form content said, "I think this is a completely new genre of content jahan pe aapko 'influencing' kar ke dikhaani hai. To shed everything you've already earned, and to go in a competition like this, and to put yourself out there to the world... just WOW! Through the challenge that I had for the influencers, I pushed them to get out of their comfort zone and I have faith in each one of them! Watch them in action very very soon, only on Netflix."

The show will be out on June 22. (ANI)

