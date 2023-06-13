Parth Samthaan took to his Insta today and announced new web show. The actor shared poster of his show titled Social Currency, along with revealing its release date. Apart from Parth, the show also stars Bhavin Bhanushali, Ruhi Singh, Vagmita Singh, Rowhi Rai, Mridul Madhok in key roles. Social Currency will stream on Netflix from June 22. Parth Samthaan to Make His Telugu Movie Debut With Alaninnucheri (View Post).

Social Currency on Netflix:

