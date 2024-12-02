Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], December 2 (ANI): Veteran actor Chiranjeevi is reportedly in talks to team up with director Srikanth Odela for a new film.

According to sources, the project will be produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri of SLV Cinemas, who recently delivered the blockbuster Bhagavanth Kesari. However, more details regarding the film have not been disclosed yet.

Also Read | Sunny Deol and Nana Patekar To Join Hands for New Film? 'Vanvaas' Director Anil Sharma Shares Exciting Announcement (Watch Video).

Meanwhile, Chiranjeevi is currently busy shooting for 'Vishwambhara', directed by Mallidi Vassishta. After wrapping up the film, he is expected to join the sets of Srikanth Odela's film soon.

Recently, Chiranjeevi was honoured with the ANR National Award in Hyderabad, celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor Akkineni Nageswara Rao. The award was presented to him by megastar Amitabh Bachchan.

Also Read | 'The Sabarmati Report': Ravi Kishan Attends Screening of Vikrant Massey's Film in Delhi; BJP MP Applauds Makers for Revealing the Truth Behind 2002 Godhra Train Incident (Watch Video).

Before presenting the award to Chiranjeevi, Big B spoke highly of the actor in his speech. He also expressed gratitude to Nagarjuna and his family for inviting him to such a prestigious event.

"I feel deeply honoured that you have chosen me to honour my dear friend and colleague Chiranjeevi. Whenever I call he is always there. Thank you Charianjeevi and Nag for giving me a part in your film, thanks to Vyjayanti Films, and Nag Ashwin for giving me a part in your film. Now I can proudly say that I am a member of the Telugu film industry," he said.

Amitabh Bachchan further added, "Thank you Chiranjeevi for your friendship, concern, love, affection, humility and hospitality. You sent me so much lunch that I would have fed the whole hotel today. Please treat me as a member of the Telugu film industry from now on. Thank you so much," he said.

Chiranjeevi got emotional while receiving the award from Big B.

As a mark of respect, he bowed down in front of Amitabh Bachchan, touched his feet and sought his blessings. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)