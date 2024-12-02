Actor and politician Ravi Kishan talked about the screening of the recently released film The Sabarmati Report today at Balyogi Auditorium in Parliament, New Delhi. The film, starring Vikrant Massey, is based on the tragic burning of the S-6 coach of the Sabarmati Express near Godhra station in Gujarat on February 27, 2002. Vikrant Massey Joins PM Modi at Parliament Building in Delhi for ‘The Sabarmati Report’ Screening After Announcing Retirement From Films (Watch Video).

In a conversation with ANI, he shared that the film is an honest attempt to bring out the truth of the incident. ” …The truth that the country wants to know, a major conspiracy was hatched – we are going to watch that truth today. I too had not seen the film but I had heard about it…”

Ravi Kishan at ‘The Sabarmati Report’ Screening at Parliament Building in Delhi

The movie has already gained significant attention, with Prime Minister Modi publicly praising the film’s effort to reveal the truth. In response to a post on X, which shared the trailer of the film, PM Modi commented, “Well said. It is good that this truth is coming out, and that too in a way common people can see it. A fake narrative can persist only for a limited period of time. Eventually, the facts will always come out!”

The film, which brings attention to the 2002 Godhra incident, has been declared tax-free in several states, including Uttar Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Odisha, Haryana, Gujarat and Rajasthan. The film has also garnered praise from numerous political figures, including BJP MP and actress Hema Malini.

Speaking with ANI, Malini described the movie as “very good” and emphasized how it accurately depicted the real events surrounding the incident. She stated, “There were some misunderstandings regarding that incident. Some people claimed that it was an accident, but it was done deliberately.”

In Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attended a screening of the film in Lucknow, along with other prominent leaders and the film’s cast. Expressing his admiration for the film, CM Adityanath said, “Vikrant Massey and his team made a commendable effort. I express my heartfelt gratitude on behalf of UP. The people of the country have the right to know the truth of the work that has been done to create animosity in society.” He also declared the film tax-free in the state.

Similarly, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini praised the film for shedding light on the truth behind the Godhra incident. “This film reveals the truth behind the tragic Godhra train-burning incident. The makers have handled the subject with sensitivity and dignity,” Saini remarked. He further noted that the film serves as a tribute to the 59 victims who lost their lives in the 2002 tragedy.

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant also expressed his admiration for the film after attending its screening at the 55th edition of the International Film Festival of India (IFFI). “I really liked the film…it’s extremely good. You have presented the film in a proper manner. Huge congratulations,” CM Sawant said in a phone call facilitated by producer Mahaveer Jain. The Sabarmati Report, directed by Dheeraj Sarna, features Vikrant Massey, Ridhi Dogra, and Raashii Khanna in pivotal roles.

The film is produced by Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, Amul V Mohan, and Anshul Mohan under the banners of Balaji Motion Pictures and Vikir Films Production.

Ektaa Kapoor, one of the film’s producers, recently spoke about the extensive research that went into creating the film. She revealed, “We spent a year reviewing previous research and fact-checking those findings. Only after that, we did proceed to make the film. That’s why I am proud to have made this movie, unveiling the truth behind it.”